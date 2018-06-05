China reportedly offered to buy nearly $70 billion of US agriculture, energy products

China would buy nearly $70 billion worth of U.S. agriculture and energy products if the Trump administration steps back from tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources briefed on the latest talks with U.S. trade officials.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross visited Beijing this weekend to negotiate on trade with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture also participated in the talks.

The Chinese negotiators proposed a package in which the country bought more U.S. farm and energy products such as soybeans, corn, natural gas, crude oil and coal, the Journal said. Officials from both sides valued the package at nearly $70 billion in the first year.