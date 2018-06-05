Cramer's lightning round: 'I beg you' to hold the stock of Hasbro   

Hasbro, Inc.: "It turns out, a la what happened with Nike and what happened with Under Armour, it takes a little while longer to clear all that inventory from the system and that's what's happening with Toys R Us and Hasbro. I beg you to hold this stock. [CEO] Brian [Goldner] has never let us down and he won't do it this time."

Dropbox, Inc.: "Buy Dropbox. Dropbox reminds me of Spotify, when we said in the $150s you have to buy it. This is a great company that's doing a lot of great things."

The Carlyle Group: "I like KKR more. You don't need both; [choose] one or the other. I'm going to say KKR."

Nektar Therapeutics: "That was a stunning reversal. It was paired with that Bristol-Myers [Squibb] drug. I was really surprised, but you know what? Down here, I'm not going to say sell it. Everybody already has."

The Blackstone Group L.P.: "If you've got that [three-to-five-year] time frame, that's great because the yield's good and if you keep reinvesting I think you'll do absolutely fine. It's a good one."

Corning: "It's a weak hold. It doesn't have any real earnings momentum. It's in that same group with OLED. There's just so much turmoil in that group. I'm going to have to say pass."

Banco Santander: "Banco Santander is not so good right now. I don't like the turmoil in Spain. I don't like the changing government. I'm going to have to say you've got to take a pass. I mean, there was a great long-term run there, but Spain is problematic."

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: "It's funny you ask because Medtronic had a big meeting today and Medtronic is really their rival. I wish [Edwards] had a bigger product line, but they still have the hot product which means they're still going to beat the numbers which means the stock is still going to go higher."

U.S. Bancorp: "I don't need any more financials than we already have on this show. [I'm] recommending J.P. Morgan, recommending Citi, recommending Goldman, all owned by [my] www.ActionAlertsPlus.com charitable trust. I'm not going to get another one. Too darned hard."

J.Jill, Inc.: "Look, it was a good quarter. Do I think it's a great secular growth story? No. Could it go up another buck and a half? Yes. Is that what I'm looking for? No. There you go."