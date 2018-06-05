Italy's populists are on a roll as coalition looks to pass confidence votes

Italy's new populist government, made up of a coalition of relative political newcomers, will face its first test Tuesday.

The Italian Senate will debate and then hold a vote of confidence on the new cabinet and government program, before the Parliament's other chamber holds a similar vote. The two anti-establishment parties, Lega and the Five Star Movement (M5S), now hold a majority in both houses so the votes of confidence are not expected to meet any stumbling blocks.

That's not the say the path to get to this point has been simple, or that the one ahead is clear.

Both parties are largely untested in power and the alliance came after both won a significant share of the vote in March elections which saw traditional parties shunned in favor of the new guard.

Lega and M5S are not natural bedfellows aside from their anti-establishment streaks and the parties have taken three months of discussions to agree a coalition, cabinet and program of government.

The result is a radical departure from the norm with cabinet ministers including a variety of professors and some controversial ministers — such as euroskeptic Paolo Savona, who has called the euro a "historic mistake" (he was initially nominated to be economy minister but the choice was rejected by Italy's president). The coalition has also promoted a program of tax cuts, the mass deportation of illegal migrants, a guaranteed basic income and an overhaul of recent labor and pension reforms.