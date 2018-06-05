Trump 'very seriously contemplating' separate trade talks with Canada, Mexico, says economic advisor Kudlow

"I think the important thought here is he may be moving quickly towards these bilateral discussions instead of as a whole," Kudlow said.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso both fell on Tuesday vs. the U.S. dollar in the wake of the comments from Kudlow.

The White House, office of the Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican government did not immediately respond to CNBC emails for comment. Canada and Mexico are the second and third-largest trading partners of the U.S., respectively.

On Friday, Trump said he "wouldn't mind" separate negotiations with the two countries. A day earlier, his administration said it would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the EU.

In reaction, Canada last week proposed tariffs on a range of goods, including ball point pens, toilet paper and maple sugar.

Mexico said Tuesday it will impose tariffs of 15 to 25 percent on U.S. steel products, a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork legs and shoulders, apples and potatoes and 20 to 25 percent duties on types of cheese and bourbon.

"Canada's a different country than Mexico. They have different problems," Kudlow said. "Often times when you have to compromise with a whole bunch of countries you get the worst of the deals."

— Reuters contributed to this report.