ISM non-manufacturing index grows in May, expanding for the 100th month

Growth in U.S. non-manufacturing increased in May, reaching a 100-month streak of overall expansion.

The Institute of Supply Management's measure of the non-manufacturing sector grew to 58.6 from 56.8 in April, beating a forecast of 57.6 by a survey of Thomson Reuters analysts.

According to the institute's metric, the 14 U.S. non-manufacturing industries tracked by the index saw 100 straight months of expansion. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector while a reading below 50 signals contraction.