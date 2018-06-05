Mitch McConnell cancels most of Senate's August recess

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is canceling most of the chamber's August recess as Republicans try to push through President Donald Trump's nominees, he said Tuesday.

The action could have another effect: giving Democratic senators up for re-election this year less time to campaign at home as they try to hold their seats.

"Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president's nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

Senators are expected to be able to spend the first week of the month in their states, then return to Washington. Aside from confirming Trump's choices for executive branch jobs and judgeships, the Senate GOP also aims to pass a bill funding the government before the current funding expires at the end of September.

The action will allow Senate Republicans to move more quickly toward helping Trump reshape both the executive and judicial branches of the government. But it will also affect the major parties' fight for control of the Senate in November, as Republicans try to hold on to or expand their 51 to 49 seat majority.

Twenty-six Democrats and independents who caucus with them face re-election this year, including 10 in states Trump won in 2016. That compares to only nine incumbent Republicans running this year, with only a handful facing credible threats of getting unseated.

Three fewer weeks at home will cut down on the time those Democrats have to campaign and raise funds. Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn indicated that cutting back recess could hurt Democrats, according to NBC News.

"I think now they're desperate because now they realize they're more exposed politically because they've got so many people up running for re-election in red states," he told reporters, according to NBC.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.