The eight states holding primary elections Tuesday will play a major role in the fight for control of Congress in November's midterms.

The day's results will help to show whether Republicans can defend their congressional majorities, and whether Democrats have enough strength in GOP-held districts to flip the 23 seats need to take the House. Just three of the states holding primaries Tuesday — California, New Jersey and Iowa — will determine in large part whether Democrats in November can pick up the red seats they need to win a House majority.

California is one of they keys to Democrats' ambitions: the party is targeting as many as 10 Republican-held seats there. But the party's hopes could get dashed in some swing districts Tuesday in which several Democrats are running. California's primary system sends the top two candidates, regardless of party, on to the general election.

The most populous American state will start the process of selecting a new governor Tuesday, as well.

On the Senate side, Republicans will pick a nominee in Montana, one of the GOP's top targets this year. Voters will choose who will face Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who faces re-election in a state President Donald Trump won by about 20 points.

Results will start to come in after polls close in the states. Follow along here for updates on notable races. (Note: As a high proportion of California voters cast absentee ballots, some races may not be decided for a few days).

Here are the local polling closing times for each of the eight states:

Alabama : 7 p.m. CT

California: 8 p.m. PT

Iowa: 9 p.m. CT

Mississippi : 7 p.m. CT

Montana: 8 p.m. MT

New Jersey: 8 p.m. ET

New Mexico: 7 p.m. MT

South Dakota: 7 p.m. CT or MT (depending on the area of the state)

Read more about the races to watch Tuesday.