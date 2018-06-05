If the S&P 500 can clear this next tough hurdle, it will prove this market comeback is for real

Stock-market bulls have plenty to be proud of after two months of hard-won progress, but they still have a bit more to prove.

The S&P 500 benchmark is up more than 6 percent since early April, chopping sideways and grinding higher through a well-hyped series of ills that threatened to compromise the health of the bull market. But the uptrend was narrowly maintained as trade-policy conflicts, rising bond yields, a tech-regulation panic and an unnerving wobble on global growth.

After Monday's tidy little rally to extend small gains in May, the S&P is at a nearly three-month high and up 2.7 percent year to date; the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 index are at new all-time records; tech and consumer-cyclical stocks are leading and the Cboe Volatility Index has retreated toward 2018 lows.

None of these developments are bearish, and all are encouraging to the bulls who have been treating the past four months as a corrective reset for the next move higher rather than the start of a deep or lasting decline.

And yet, with all that, the S&P 500 has only just reached the level that needs to be surpassed to more decisively suggest the market's repair process is mostly through. And it has so far failed to show convincing momentum or prove that it can push higher once it gets to an "overbought" condition — something truly strong markets tend to do.

The index is on the verge of 2750, a threshold from which it fell sharply on March 19 — days after President Trump's tariff threats first rattled investors, the Monday after Facebook's data-handling controversy rattled the tech sector and just ahead of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Here's the S&P 500 year-to-date chart highlighting the 2750 level — which some chart-trusting traders think would be an important hurdle to clear.

It's fitting the latest run higher, since the middle of last week, came after another quick selloff linked to political and financial instability in Italy and purportedly frightening headlines on new tariffs on U.S. allies and those countries' retaliation.

When the market has been trudging in a tight range, it often needs a sharp setback to generate a bit of fear and then a slingshot higher when the scare is absorbed and placed in perspective. Or, to use another metaphor, the market needs a small, weakened dose of what it fears might sicken it as an inoculation.