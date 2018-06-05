Tepper says Allergan should split CEO and chairman role and overhaul management

Botox-maker Allergan should split its chairman and CEO roles, bring in new leaders and remake its board, according to a letter from Appaloosa Management's David Tepper on Tuesday.

Tepper, whose hedge fund owns just 1 percent of the drug maker's shares, is pushing for a management overhaul days after CEO Brent Saunders outlined a plan to sell Allergan's women's health and infectious disease businesses. The plan resulted from a strategic review that also looked at splitting up the company or doing acquisitions.

"It is time for Allergan's management to concentrate on running a world class pharmaceutical and aesthetics business and forego thoughts of, or the exhilaration from, an ambitious acquisition strategy," Tepper wrote in a letter to Allergan's board. The letter was also signed by Douglas Silverman of Senator Investment Group.

"We were underwhelmed by the Company's half-hearted attempt to restore strategic momentum," the letter said.

Allergan shares rose about 1 percent on Tuesday but are down more than 6 percent year-to-date.

A spokeswoman for Allergan wasn't immediately available.