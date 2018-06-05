    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks set to pause at the open, after Nasdaq scores record close

    • In economic data, JOLTS, ISM non-manufacturing and services PMI are all due out Tuesday.
    • Meantime, trade turmoil between the U.S. and other nations continues to keep markets jittery.

    U.S. stock index futures saw minor gains ahead of the open, as markets overseas showed a relatively mixed to positive picture on Tuesday.

    Around 5:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 41 points, indicating a higher open of 23.31 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a slightly positive start to the session for their respective markets.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

    The moves in pre-market trade came after U.S. markets finished Monday's session on a high. By the close, the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 closed in the black, while the Nasdaq composite posted a record close, supported by a strong session by Apple and Amazon.

    Meanwhile, international markets saw a relatively tepid trading day Tuesday, with Asian-Pacific indexes closing mostly higher, while stocks in Europe fluctuated during its morning trade.

    In data, the services purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed at 10 a.m. ET by data including non-manufacturing ISM report on business, the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), and the quarterly financial report.

    Elsewhere, trade turmoil between the U.S. and other nations continues to keep markets jittery. Last week, the U.S. administration implemented metal tariffs on Canada, Europe and Mexico — a move met with criticism and retaliation from the nations involved.

    The White House stated Monday that it does continue to seek strong ties with those countries, despite the tariffs, Reuters reported.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Investors will be turning their attention to the G-7 summit in Canada this week, where trade is expected to be of key importance.

    In earnings, Ambarella is scheduled to publish its latest corporate earnings after the bell.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---