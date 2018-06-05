US stocks set to pause at the open, after Nasdaq scores record close

The moves in pre-market trade came after U.S. markets finished Monday's session on a high. By the close, the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 closed in the black, while the Nasdaq composite posted a record close, supported by a strong session by Apple and Amazon.

Meanwhile, international markets saw a relatively tepid trading day Tuesday, with Asian-Pacific indexes closing mostly higher, while stocks in Europe fluctuated during its morning trade.

In data, the services purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed at 10 a.m. ET by data including non-manufacturing ISM report on business, the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), and the quarterly financial report.

Elsewhere, trade turmoil between the U.S. and other nations continues to keep markets jittery. Last week, the U.S. administration implemented metal tariffs on Canada, Europe and Mexico — a move met with criticism and retaliation from the nations involved.

The White House stated Monday that it does continue to seek strong ties with those countries, despite the tariffs, Reuters reported.