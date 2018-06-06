Delta shares tumble after airline lowers profit outlook on higher fuel prices

Shares of Delta Air Lines tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the airline said it expected a surge in fuel prices to eat into its second-quarter profits.

Delta expects to earn $1.65 to $1.75 a share in the three months to June 30, down from its forecast in April of $1.80 to $2 a share the airline said in a filing.

The airline, like its competitors, have been grappling with a jump in fuel prices, generally their second-largest expense after employee salaries. Delta said fuel prices are up about 50 percent over the past 12 months.

Earlier this week, the International Air Transport Association, an industry group that represents most of the world's airlines, cut its profit outlook for the world's airlines this year due to higher costs.