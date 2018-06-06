Fire breaks out at Mandarin Oriental hotel in central London

London Fire Brigade says more than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a luxury hotel.
Video footage shows smoke billowing from the roof of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's ritzy Knightsbridge area.
The fire brigade says it was called just before 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) to the 12-story hotel. It says 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters are at the scene.
@LondonFire: We've now got 20 fire engines and around 120 firefighters and officers tackling a fire on the roof of a hotel in #Knightsbridge http://bit.ly/2xN9mJw © @jackwmartin_
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. The major road in front of the hotel has been closed, causing rush-hour traffic chaos in that part of London.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.