Google employees are bucking their own company to advocate for more diversity at shareholder meeting

Tariq Yusuf, a privacy engineer in Google's Seattle office, is heading to Alphabet's Silicon Valley headquarters on Wednesday to take part in the company's annual shareholder meeting. But Yusuf is hardly attending as a cheerleader.

Rather, he's part of a small group of Google employees attending the meeting to seek shareholder support for a diversity and inclusion proposal that the company recommends rejecting.

The proposal, filed by Zevin Asset Management, which describes itself as a socially responsible investment firm, calls for Alphabet's executive compensation to be tied to gender, racial and ethnic diversity metrics in employee recruiting and retention.

Zevin cites Google's own data showing that over the past four years, the percentage of women employees has only gone from 30 percent to 31 percent, while the number of underrepresented minorities has increased from 9 percent to 10 percent.

"One of the reasons we partnered with Zevin is that it advocates building in the values that Alphabet purports to support," Yusuf told CNBC. Alphabet "can do a better job of putting its money where its mouth is to some degree," he added.