Kate Spade's last ad campaign for her Frances Valentine brand, before her death: 'Where is Kate?'

Spade's sister said Kate constantly worried if she sought treatment for her personal struggles it would hurt her brand.

"I even said I [would] go with her and be a 'patient,' too. ... I said we could talk about it all — our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have," Reta Saffo, Spade's older sister, told the Kansas City Star, where Kate grew up.

"That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we'd get sooo close to packing her bags, but — in the end, the 'image' of her brand [happy-go-lucky Kate Spade] was more important for her to keep up," Saffo said. "She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out."

Spade's tragic death has sparked an outpouring of emotions — and many discussions about mental illness — on social media and at the more than 170 Kate-Spade branded retail shops across the globe. Many items on Frances Valentine were also listed as "Out of Stock" as of Wednesday afternoon.

Spade and Andy, whose brother is comedian and actor David Spade, had a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. Andy was reportedly seeking a divorce recently.

To get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.