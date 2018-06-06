Kate Spade's last ad campaign for her Frances Valentine brand, before her death: 'Where is Kate?'

In wake of fashion designer Kate Spade's death, fans, friends and colleagues alike are remembering her for her most recent role as the co-founder of Frances Valentine, a footwear and accessories line that she launched with her husband, Andy.
Four months before her apparent suicide on Tuesday, her latest fashion venture released an ad campaign titled "Where is Kate?"
The commercials, still available on Frances Valentine's Facebook page, feature an actress playing Spade fleeing from a detective, which was played by her husband. He also wrote and served as executive producer for the campaign.