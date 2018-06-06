    ×

    Kate Spade's last ad campaign for her Frances Valentine brand, before her death: 'Where is Kate?'

    • Four months before Kate Spade's apparent suicide, her fashion venture released an ad campaign titled "Where is Kate?"
    • Spade's sister says Kate constantly worried if she sought treatment for her personal struggles it would hurt her brand.
    Andy and Kate Spade.
    Getty Images
    In wake of fashion designer Kate Spade's death, fans, friends and colleagues alike are remembering her for her most recent role as the co-founder of Frances Valentine, a footwear and accessories line that she launched with her husband, Andy.

    Four months before her apparent suicide on Tuesday, her latest fashion venture released an ad campaign titled "Where is Kate?"

    The commercials, still available on Frances Valentine's Facebook page, feature an actress playing Spade fleeing from a detective, which was played by her husband. He also wrote and served as executive producer for the campaign.

    In the final scene of the video, the actress playing Spade is nowhere to be found, as the detective (Andy) chases a Frances Valentine bag rolling toward the ocean. The goal of the campaign was to highlight the fact that Spade, the woman behind the Kate Spade brand that was ultimately sold to Coach-owner Tapestry last year, was now leading Frances Valentine.

    Business Insider first reported on the videos Wednesday morning.

    A representative from Frances Valentine didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Spade, 55, was found unconscious Tuesday morning in her apartment on Park Avenue in New York. Her death was caused by an apparent suicide. The iconic handbag designer was also said to have been suffering from mental illness, according to her sister, who spoke to NBC News.

    Kate Spade
    Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in New York in apparent suicide   

    Spade's sister said Kate constantly worried if she sought treatment for her personal struggles it would hurt her brand.

    "I even said I [would] go with her and be a 'patient,' too. ... I said we could talk about it all — our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have," Reta Saffo, Spade's older sister, told the Kansas City Star, where Kate grew up.

    "That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we'd get sooo close to packing her bags, but — in the end, the 'image' of her brand [happy-go-lucky Kate Spade] was more important for her to keep up," Saffo said. "She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out."

    Spade's tragic death has sparked an outpouring of emotions — and many discussions about mental illness — on social media and at the more than 170 Kate-Spade branded retail shops across the globe. Many items on Frances Valentine were also listed as "Out of Stock" as of Wednesday afternoon.

    Spade and Andy, whose brother is comedian and actor David Spade, had a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. Andy was reportedly seeking a divorce recently.

    To get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

