TD Ameritrade launches a platform catering to those who want one-stop shop for investing

Investors can now learn the tricks of the trade directly from TD Ameritrade professionals.

The brokerage last week launched Personalized Portfolios, which gives people the opportunity to customize their portfolios by way of a one-on-one relationship with a senior financial consultant at the bank all in one place.

"TD Ameritrade [is] known for being in the self-directed space, the active trader," President and CEO Tim Hockey told Bob Pisani on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday.

"For those clients looking for advice, we tended to hand them off to our IRA business and those advisors that work with us there," said Hockey, who was in New York for the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

"There's a wide space in between for clients who are looking for more products and services along that continuum," he said. "And [a] personalized portfolio to us is the next offering that fills in that gap."

Users will have access to a digital platform where they can log in and see investments, including retirement and checking accounts, track investment goals and performance and view account aggregation for accounts inside and outside TD Ameritrade.

"We're giving investors a compelling 'human-plus-digital' guidance experience," said Peter deSilva, president of retail distribution.

Hockey said this is part of a trend catering to younger clients. In a recent survey, the bank found that more than 40 percent of incoming clients will be millennial age or younger by 2023.

"Right now, it's well over a third of our new clients are millennials," he said.