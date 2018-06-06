The world’s biggest hedge fund is reportedly ‘bearish on financial assets’

The world's largest hedge fund has made the astonishing claim that it's bearish on almost all financial asset classes, according to the website ZeroHedge.

The finance blog highlighted a conclusion from Bridgewater Associate's latest "Daily Observation" note Tuesday, authored by the firm's co-CIO Greg Jensen.

"We are bearish on financial assets as the U.S. economy progresses toward the late cycle, liquidity has been removed, and the markets are pricing in a continuation of recent conditions despite the changing backdrop," Bridgewater said.