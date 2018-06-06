Porn star Stormy Daniels sued her former lawyer and President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday, claiming they jointly "hatched a plan" to get her to falsely deny an affair with Trump on Fox News.

Daniels' suit alleges her ex-attorney, Keith Davidson, "abdicated his role as an advocate" for the actress, "and instead elected to be a puppet for Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump."

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Trump knew Davidson and Cohen were talking to one another for his benefit, without Daniels herself having been aware of it at the time.

Daniels, who is now being represented by Michael Avenatti, claims Davidson breached his fiduciary duty to her and accuses Cohen of "aiding and abetting" Davidson in that breach of duty.

A lawyer for Cohen did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"This outrageously frivolous lawsuit is yet another desperate attempt by Michael Avenatti to continue his 'publicity tour,' as well as divert attention from the recent allegations against him relating to bankruptcy proceedings and the failure to withhold millions of federal employee taxes," Davidson's spokesman, Dave Wedge, told CNBC in an email.

"That said, Attorney Davidson is very happy that he has filed this lawsuit because he strongly believes that the filing constitutes a full and complete waiver of the attorney-client privilege," Wedge added.

Avenatti shot back in an email to CNBC: "Keith Davidson is a scum bag and a liar. I look forward to his disbarment."

Cohen is currently under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York who are eyeing his business dealings, as well as a hush-money payment he made to Daniels.

Cohen and Davidson also negotiated an agreement by Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy to pay $1.6 million to Playboy model Shera Bechard over an affair with Broidy. In March, another Playboy model, Karen McDougal, filed a suit that accuses both lawyers of "colluding" to bury her claim of having an affair with Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, while he was married to Melania.

In October 2016, on the eve of the presidential election, Cohen, using a shell company he had set up, paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her signing the nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels has said the agreement, which was negotiated with Cohen by her then-lawyer Davidson, barred her from speaking publicly about her tryst with Trump.

In early January this year, The Wall Street Journal broke the news about that deal arranged by the lawyers.