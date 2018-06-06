Rising satisfaction with the American economy has lifted President Donald Trump, but not the Republican campaign to hold Congress in fall midterm elections.

That's the message of the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which measures how sustained economic strength affects both the president and his party. The impacts are markedly different.

The survey shows two-thirds of registered voters expressing satisfaction with the economy. That's a significant increase from recent years.

Moreover, voters increasingly connect that economic improvement to the president. Seven in 10 say the economy has improved during his tenure, up from six in 10 last June. The share crediting Trump for that improvement has grown to 44 percent, up from 38 percent last June.

That 44 percent precisely matches Trump's job approval in the new survey, up from 39 percent in April. Rising approval of Trump among white men and independents drives that improvement.

So far, however, the president's party has been unable to effectively link positive news to its effort to preserve control of Congress. Democrats hold a 10 percentage point edge over Republicans, 50 percent to 40 percent, when voters are asked which party they want to win midterm elections in November.

More than that, Democrats hold a significant advantage in voter enthusiasm. Fully 63 percent of Democrats express the highest levels of interests in the fall election, compared to 47 percent of Republicans.

"Democrats' enthusiasm matches Republicans' in 2014 and 2010," said Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducts the Journal/NBC poll with his Democratic counterpart Peter Hart. In 2010, Republicans captured control of the House; in 2014, they took over the Senate.

Democrats have built that edge on their leads among independents (7 percentage points), voters under 35 (20 points), white college graduates (24 points), Latinos (24 points), and African-Americans (81 points). Republicans retain a narrow edge among whites (3 points) and a large one among white men who have not graduated from college (37 points).