US stocks set for a positive open, yet trade turmoil continues to weigh

The moves in pre-market trade came after U.S. markets ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note. While the Nasdaq finished at a new record on Tuesday, boosted by Netflix, other major indexes closed around the flatline. In markets overseas, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region closed mostly in the black, while European markets saw fluctuations early during its trading session.

Of particular concern to investors are the trade frictions between the U.S. and other countries. Last week, the Donald Trump administration imposed metal tariffs on Canada, Europe and Mexico — all of whom criticized and retaliated to Washington's decision. The White House remained upbeat, however, stating that it continues to seek strong ties with the nations involved.

Now a summit between leading political figures is due to take place in Quebec, Canada, this week, with the topic of trade expected to be of key importance.

Coming up Wednesday, a slew of economic data is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, including the U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, and productivity and costs figures. Mortgage applications will come out at 7 a.m. ET as usual.

In earnings, Thor Industries, Cloudera and Okta are scheduled to publish corporate earnings after the bell.