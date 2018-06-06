Women are carrying nearly two-thirds of the country's outstanding student loan debt.

That alarming math comes out of a new report by the American Association of University Women, an education advocacy group, titled, "Deeper in Debt: Women and Student Loans."

To be sure, 56 percent of today's college students are women, and so it makes sense that more women than men hold education debt.

And student loans are increasingly a burden for anyone in pursuit of an education. Since 1976, the cost of college attendance has ballooned 150 percent, while the median household income went up 20 percent, according to the American Association of University Women.

Now, 7 in 10 students take out loans to get their degree. The average person leaves school $30,000 in arrears, while nearly 20 percent owe more than $100,000. Americans are now more burdened by education loans than they are by credit card or auto debt.