The Australian dollar rose 0.67 percent against the greenback after the GDP data release to 0.7666 per U.S. dollar — its strongest in more than a month. However, the currency is still down by 1.76 percent since the start of the year and 5.46 percent off its highest level in 2018 that was achieved at the end of January.

The performance of the currency can largely be attributed to two main factors: Commodity prices and local interest rates, according to National Australia Bank's global head of research, Peter Jolly.

"The Australian dollar has its closest relationship to commodity prices," Jolly told CNBC. He explained that the country is a major exporter of natural resources such as iron ore and coal, which have seen prices come down this year. That means demand for the currency has been hit.