Here's how encrypted messaging works — and why it matters in Mueller's Russia investigation

Encrypted messaging services are an increasingly common way for users to keep their text messages private. Now, they could play a role in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
CNBC reported on Wednesday that Mueller's team is requesting that witnesses turn in their personal phones to inspect their encrypted messagingprograms and potentially view conversations between associates linked to President Donald Trump. The conversations occurred on the messaging services WhatsApp, Confide, Signal and Dust, sources said.
Encryption helps jumble the content of a message into random data until it's received on the other end and the original message is compiled back together again. This means if anyone intercepts the message -- a hacker or government spy service, for example -- it's just jumbled characters and symbols. Keep in mind that this doesn't protect your messages from being seen if your device is ever compromised — if someone has access to your phone (or the person you're sending messages to) they can read the messages.