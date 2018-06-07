    ×

    Consumer

    Europe’s biggest soccer clubs have posted a record $17 billion in revenue, Deloitte says

    • The English Premier League was the clear market leader, scoring a record revenue of £4.5 billion ($6 billion).
    • Every top-flight English team recorded an operating profit during the 2016/17 season.
    • The German Bundesliga remained the best attended European league.
    Entering a new era of financial stability for football clubs:
    English Premier League 86% larger than La Liga revenue-wise: Deloitte   

    Top European soccer leagues generated a record 14.7 billion euros ($17.4 billion) in revenue in the 2016/17 season, a 9 percent increase on the previous year, according to figures from Deloitte.

    In its annual review released Thursday, the consultancy said that the overall European soccer market is now worth an estimated 25.5 billion euros.

    The German Bundesliga remained the best attended European league, with the weekly average crowd topping 44,000 fans.

    Despite that high match day attendance, Germany was overtaken by clubs in Spain's La Liga for total revenue generation. The Spanish teams posted an aggregate 2.9 billion euros of sales in 2016/17.

    Italy's Serie A saw revenue grow by 8 percent to more than 2 billion euros for the first time, while French teams collected 1.6 billion euros.

    A dejected David De Gea of Manchester United looks at the ball in his net as Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City scores his team's opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on September 21, 2014
    Mike Hewitt | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images
    A dejected David De Gea of Manchester United looks at the ball in his net as Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City scores his team's opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on September 21, 2014

    The English Premier League was the clear market leader, however, scoring a record revenue of £4.5 billion ($6 billion) during 2016/17.

    Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Tim Bridge, a director in Deloitte's sports business group, said Thursday that the English Premier League was entering an era of stability.

    "If you go back 10 years, 60 percent of (English) premier league clubs were making losses. That has all changed," he said, highlighting that all top-flight clubs in England made an operating profit in 2016/17.

    The price to pay for English Premier League football rights for television broadcasters such as Sky, BT and now Amazon, has fallen in the U.K., but Bridge said that had been offset by the amount secured in global deals.

    "You have got to give the English Premier League credit for remaining the key live property for the public."

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...