Europe’s biggest soccer clubs have posted a record $17 billion in revenue, Deloitte says

Top European soccer leagues generated a record 14.7 billion euros ($17.4 billion) in revenue in the 2016/17 season, a 9 percent increase on the previous year, according to figures from Deloitte.

In its annual review released Thursday, the consultancy said that the overall European soccer market is now worth an estimated 25.5 billion euros.

The German Bundesliga remained the best attended European league, with the weekly average crowd topping 44,000 fans.

Despite that high match day attendance, Germany was overtaken by clubs in Spain's La Liga for total revenue generation. The Spanish teams posted an aggregate 2.9 billion euros of sales in 2016/17.

Italy's Serie A saw revenue grow by 8 percent to more than 2 billion euros for the first time, while French teams collected 1.6 billion euros.