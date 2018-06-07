During the last week of May, CrossFit Infiltrate's manager and coaches created a Pride workout event and publicized it on the gym's Instagram and Facebook accounts. The workout was scheduled for Thursday.

On June 1, less than a week before the workout event, members received an email from Johnnie Martin, the gym's manager, saying director and owner Brandon Lowe had decided to cancel the Pride event. It read:

"Our underlying goal for the staff and members at CrossFit Infiltrate and our other gyms CrossFit White river and University Ave CrossFit is total health and well-being for the individual and community. Total health involves the body, the emotions, relationships, and the spirit. At the foundational detractor from health, as we believe God sets the parameters for, is pride. We believe that true health forever can only be found within humility, not pride. Humility is seeing oneself as they truly are, and as God truly defines them to be. As a business we will choose to deploy our resources towards those efforts and causes that line up with our own values and beliefs."

On Sunday, June 3, Pride workout organizer and CrossFit Infiltrate gym member Ryan Nix posted a call to action on Facebook:

"Last week we received an email from the gym cancelling our PRIDE workout. We emailed the owner since it seemed that there was an issue with people who may be LGBT. You can see from his response that there is. Since this time the coaches and general manager have all quit. This is all from the owners of the gym. Many of us are leaving the gym due to the owners. Please tell your friends not to join this place."

In response to Nix's post, several members quit and emailed Lowe to express their concerns over the event cancelation.

Brandon Lowe issued a statement to CNBC, saying, "The unfortunate line that is being read about the gym grossly misrepresents what CrossFit Infiltrate stands for and what it believes. The majority of the reviews and statements being read about the gym largely point out that Infiltrate's community has been incredible and welcoming and that the decision not to host an Indy Pride event is the reason we are called bigots or discriminative. However, let the history of the gym speak for itself and for the position we take in this divisive atmosphere, CrossFit Infiltrate welcomes, serves, and prioritizes training people to be fit and functional in body, mind, and spirit. It never has and never will be anything but welcoming to all human beings who live, move, and breathe in God's world."

The gym's social media was receiving hateful posts and comments, and by Tuesday evening members received an email from gym manager Martin saying that Lowe declared the gym was officially closing, a decision made by executives.

"One of the things I love about CrossFit is the inclusive community," said Becca Kimball, who had been a member at CrossFit Infiltrate for years. "It was clear from this action that the goals and beliefs of the director of the gym did not align with those of the members, coaches or manager Johnnie."

Kimball quit right after receiving the email from Martin about the Pride event's cancellation, because she was not comfortable associating with a discriminatory organization.