Most Indians still like shopping in real stores, but they will spend $33 billion online this year

Consumers in India will spend $32.7 billion shopping online this year, a 31 percent increase on last year's figure, according to eMarketer.

Sales will be driven by ecommerce leaders Amazon, Paytm and Flipkart, which are all expanding into new sectors including grocery, the research firm said. Flipkart, which has 100 million users, is set to be bought by Walmart in a deal valued at $16 billion, it was announced last month.

However, online shopping only represents a fraction of total retail spending in the country: while 25 percent of the population is forecast to shop online this year, ecommerce will make up just 2.9 percent of overall retail sales.