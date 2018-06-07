JP Morgan's Dimon says he has 'no intention' of running for president

J. P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon attempted to put the question about his political aspirations to rest on CNBC on Thursday, saying, "I have no intention of running for president."

Earlier this week, Starbucks' former CEO Howard Schultz said he would leave the coffee chain giant later this month, prompting immediate speculation that he was gearing up for a run for high office, something that he didn't entirely deny.

When The New York Times asked him point blank if he was considering a run for president, Schultz replied, "I intend to think about a range of options, and that could include public service. But I'm a long way from making any decisions about the future."

Dimon said business leaders have a role working with government and getting involved in politics, but it's difficult, and he's not sure being a CEO naturally translates into that role. He added Schultz "would be a great chief executive or governor or senator or mayor or whatever he wants to do."

But, he told Becky Quick, "You've got to want it. You're not going to be ordained to be the president of the United States. You've got to get out there and fight for it."

Dimon has been J. P. Morgan's chairman and chief executive for more than a decade.

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett chimed in during the same CNBC interview on "Squawk Box," "And i'm not running for vice president, either."