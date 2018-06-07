U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of the open on Thursday, as investors grow confident that higher interest rates are underway.

Around 4:09 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 96 points, indicating a higher open of 92.61 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a solid start to the session for their respective markets too.

The moves in pre-market trade followed a strong session Wednesday with the Dow closing 346.41 points higher. The move was supported by bank stocks that surged on expectations of an end to easy money in Europe and of higher interest rates. In international markets, the overall sentiment Thursday was also supported by expectations of a tighter monetary policy.

U.S. shares are also set to trade on key data releases. There will be jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET and consumer credit numbers out at 3 p.m. ET.

In corporate news, Vail Resorts is scheduled to publish corporate earnings before the bell, while Broadcom, DocuSign and Stitch are due to release their latest earnings after the bell.

Elsewhere, any developments surrounding talks between the U.S. and North Korea will continue to keep investors on edge, as a summit between the two nations draws closer. Traders will also monitor comments at a G-7 summit.

Meantime, crude futures ticked higher Thursday, as concerns over Venezuela's crude exports stirred sentiment.