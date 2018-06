U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday as traders awaited key data releases.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.9828 percent at 4:21 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also in the black at 3.1379 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields rose Wednesday after comments from European central bankers that the end to monetary stimulus will start to be prepared as of next week.