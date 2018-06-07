Wall Street will make more risky bets after rule change, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley leading the way

The changes, which are under a 60-day review period and dubbed Volcker 2.0, lift reporting burdens on short-term trades and replace a rule that traders only take positions in anticipation of near-term demand to giving banks leeway to set their own risk limits.



The wildly divergent results at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley last year are an illustration of the risk-taking that already happens within the industry.



There are other examples. A Goldman Sachs junk trader named Thomas Malafronte generated more than $250 million in 2016 by taking huge positions in the debt of retailers and energy firms, Bloomberg reported at the time. This year, the bank's flow derivatives desk, run by David Casner, made $200 million in profit on a single day in February with positions in a volatility index.



A handful of senior traders at global investment banks have the ability, if an opportunity is identified and approved by risk committees, to be allowed much greater leeway to take directional bets, according to people with knowledge of the industry. Sometimes, only a small fraction of the original trade is offloaded to clients to justify the trade as market making, while the rest is held for gains, said the people.



The riskier, more lucrative bets are seen as helping keep trading desks open for clients, since pure market making has become less profitable amid relatively placid markets and tight spreads between what sellers and buyers will agree to.



"If you're a market maker and you don't take an opportunity to strap on risk when you see an asymmetric payoff, why are you paying a guy who can do that to not do that?" said a trader at a major Wall Street firm who declined to be identified speaking candidly. "You've got to use your information and expertise to do stuff like that occasionally when you have good risk-reward."