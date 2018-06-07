Watch: The Deal conference addresses corporate culture concerns

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

In its third annual gathering, The Deal Conference on Corporate Governance will feature a discussion on the importance of work culture to managing companies.

The discussion, moderated by CNBC's Jim Cramer, How a Positive Corporate Culture Can Drive Long Term Value, is one of several panels to be held throughout the day.

The discussion slated for 1:45 p.m. ET will discuss how to foster a positive work culture to drive bottom line results. The panel will examine how companies have dealt with crises related to poor corporate culture as well as how to improve consumer satisfaction and attract top talent.

The panel features President and CEO of Conagra Brands Sean Connolly, Chairman and CEO of Wyndham Worldwide Stephen Holmes, Office Depot Director Cynthia Jamison and Governance Insights Center Leader Paula Loop.

The conference was founded by The Deal, a sector of TheStreet, originally created by Cramer. The "Mad Money" host and business magazine intend to teach executives how to manage companies in ways which improve shareholder value. The conference features keynotes, one-on-one interviews and panel discussions with corporate executives.