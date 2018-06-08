Whether it's a week at the beach or a weekend in a hip urban center, the hotel vacationers choose can be a defining part of the journey.

There's a long list of how to define amenities: Fluffy towels, oversized beds, luxury bath amenities and large, flat screen TVs are just a few. Yet unique or over-the-top packages – such as the $30,000 Championship Experience package for golfers at The Inn at Pebble Beach's Spanish Bay — can transform a getaway into an epic adventure.

With summer vacation season in full swing, CNBC took a look at a handful of higher-end experiences travelers might want to consider booking this summer.