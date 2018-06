All of the ways Apple is helping us get off our phones and make them less of a distraction 15 Hours Ago | 00:50

At WWDC this week, Apple unveiled a series of features coming to iOS 12 that are aimed at minimizing how often we use our phones and helping us sleep better. Parents will also have more controls to minimize how long their kids are on social media or how much time they spend playing games. Here's a look at the new tools, which will be available to the public this fall.