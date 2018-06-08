    ×

    Trading Nation

    Boeing and three other industrial stocks to buy right now

    Industrial-sized rally ahead? Traders reveal their top industrial picks
    Industrial-sized rally ahead? Traders reveal their top industrial picks   

    The future of trade with some of the strongest U.S. allies looks uncertain as President Donald Trump heads to a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations. But, some see potential in a few industrials names that are primed to break out even as they lay vulnerable to global headwinds.

    Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, says his first pick, Boeing, should fly higher.

    "Really, really beautiful chart here," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Boeing has fallen into a nice consolidation here for a good period of time."

    Gordon has a $442 target on Boeing, implying 20 percent upside from current levels. That would also put its shares further into record-breaking territory having notched an all-time intraday high on Thursday.

    "That's some pretty serious market cap tacked onto Boeing," added Gordon. "I don't think it's going to happen next month but over the next six to 12 months if the market does stabilize that's possible, so I like Boeing on the topisde."

    Caterpillar, Gordon's second pick, has made big moves over the past year, gaining 48 percent in 12 months and reaching records in mid-January.

    "Caterpillar just looks beautiful," said Gordon, pointing out that its break above $105 resistance in June of last year now acts as support. "We have this little consolidation here in this period of market volatility of 2018 and it looks like it's ready to continue on through up to about $180."

    Caterpillar is a 15 percent rally from $180. Its shares came within $10 of that level at its market peak in January.

    There are two names that have pulled back and that are now set up as value plays in the industrials sector, according to Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors.

    "3M has come down 60 points, it's roughly 200 and change, we think you can get a short-term trade out of this and also a long-term buy out of it if you have a time horizon," said Morganlander on Thursday's "Trading Nation." "Also a second company that we think is going to do quite well over the next 18 months is Stanley, Black & Decker. This is a company also like 3M that has come down quite a bit."

    Boeing is up 25 percent in the year to date, Caterpillar is down 1 percent, 3M has dropped 13 percent and Stanley, Black & Decker has declined 15 percent. The XLI industrial SPDR ETF is up 0.5 percent.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclosure: Washington Crossing Advisors owns shares of 3M and Stanley, Black & Decker. Chad Morganlander does not personally have a position in them.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLI
    ---
    SWK
    ---
    MMM
    ---
    CAT
    ---
    BA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...