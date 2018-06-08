Trump could handle Brexit better, UK foreign secretary suggests in covert tape

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been caught on tape suggesting that President Donald Trump might do a better job of negotiating Brexit than the U.K. government.

Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) has been fraught with difficulty, with big divisions appearing within the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Speaking at a private dinner Wednesday, Johnson appeared to praise the unorthodox style of Trump.

"Imagine Trump doing Brexit," Johnson said, according to a leaked audio tape secured and published online by BuzzFeed News. "He'd go in bloody hard… There'd be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he'd gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It's a very, very good thought."

Johnson, talking candidly to fellow members of his Conservative Party, also said he was "increasingly admiring" of the U.S. leader and that he was "more and more convinced that there is method in his madness."