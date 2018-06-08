Building an A.I. program is easy. The hard part comes after

"I would argue that AI is overkill for the majority of use cases," Drew Perez, chief executive officer at Adatos, said during a panel discussion and added that the benefits of AI are not instantaneous in many cases. His start-up uses AI to study satellite and drone images of agricultural lands to assess things such as tree counts, soil conditions and plant health. "At the end of the day, if you think about it, it has to have a return on investment."

Perez told an audience that, most AI programs today are in the "lab phase or innovation phase." He explained that even if there are the right conditions — including having the right amount of computing power, sufficient data, the right mix of talent and a culture that readily embraces AI — profitability is not guaranteed.

"You might go for a whole year and find out at the end that, for a million dollars, I'm going to make a hundred thousand [dollars]," he said, explaining that short-term plays in the stock market, for example, could likely give a better return on investment. Unless a company is able to figure out an application for their AI program that can bring in "hundreds of millions, it's just a lab experiment," he said.

Monetizing an AI program is only a problem if it fails to address an important problem, according to Steve Leonard, founding chief executive officer at Singapore-based start-up accelerator SGInnovate.

"Some people say, 'Oh, I'm having a hard time monetizing.' For me, the first question is what led you to work on that problem, so if you're having a hard time monetizing, it must mean that you didn't have a problem that was sufficiently painful for somebody to take an action," Leonard told CNBC.