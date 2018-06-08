Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died at 61 in a suicide, CNN says

Chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN's award-winning show "Parts Unknown," was found dead in a suicide, the network said Friday. He was 61.

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of the show, CNN said. It said close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert made the discovery.

"His love of great adventure. new friends, ﬁne food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much," CNN said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain ran several high profile restaurant kitchens in New York after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978. His memoir "Kitchen Confidential" in 2000 led to The Food Network to offer Bourdain his own food and travel show "A Cook's Tour," which aired 35 episodes. Bourdain joined the Travel Channel in 2005 to create the series "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," which ran for 142 episodes.

He then began "Parts Unknown" on CNN in April 2013, with its 11th season premiering last month.

"Parts Unknown" has won five Emmy awards, and he won one as executive producer of the PBS show "The Mind of a Chef," according to the Television Academy.

It was the second reported celebrity suicide this week. Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday in an apparent hanging in her New York apartment.