Euro unlikely to jump next week despite talks on ending ‘easy money’

The euro is unlikely to see a massive upswing next week as central bankers meet to discuss the end of monetary stimulus in the region, analysts have told CNBC.
The common currency has been recovering from political shocks over the last few days, hitting Thursday its highest level since May 15, at $1.1838. This at the same time that central bankers have signaled they are due to prepare the end of a four-year-long monetary stimulus program next week.
Although such discussions could push the currency higher, going into the meeting, due Thursday in Latvia, analysts are not predicting any solid gains in the euro.
"With no immediate change in policy forthcoming, the question is whether policymakers begin to signal the eventual roadmap for exiting recent accommodation," Todd Elmer, foreign exchange strategist at Citigroup, told CNBC via email.
He added that the ongoing rally in the euro is more about a readjustment in short-term positions rather than on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will change its policy. "We doubt there is sustained scope for strengthening into the policy meeting," he added.