    ×

    Halftime Report

    Gronkowski long-shot to disrupt Triple Crown

    • New England tight end Rob Gronkowski will be cheering on his namesake racehorse at Belmont Stakes
    • Gronkowski said "it's an honor" to have the horse named after him
    • Gronkowski (the horse) has 12-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes

    There won't be a triple crown winner this year if Gronkowski can help it.

    Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski will be cheering on his namesake racehorse, Gronkowski, at Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

    The New England tight end is part owner of the racehorse.

    "He's an underdog but I hear he's running hard and working hard," said Gronkowski. "He'll go all out when the time comes."

    Gronkowski The Racehorse

    Mr. Gronkowski said he was honored to hear that the racehorse was named after him.

    Gronkowski training ahead of Saturday's Belmont Stakes
    Source: Michele MacDonald | Phoenix Thoroughbreds
    Gronkowski training ahead of Saturday's Belmont Stakes

    "I didn't know they were naming the horse after me," he said. " I've heard of dogs and cats but I've never heard of a horse."

    Phoenix Thoroughbreds, a racing investment fund founded by Dubai-based businessman and racing enthusiast Amer Abdulaziz, is the majority owner.

    The Long Shot

    Unlike the football star, Gronkowski the racehorse is a long shot to win on Saturday. His odds are 12-1 according to SportsLine.

    Justify is favored to win the 150th Belmont Stakes and take home the triple crown.

    Gronkowski Meet Gronkowski

    Despite all the attention and publicity, the super bowl champ has not yet met the racehorse.

    Adding "I will be meeting him on Saturday for the first time. They say he trains hard and is lovable."

    Watch the Belmont Stakes Live on NBC

    CNBC