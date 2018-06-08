Gronkowski long-shot to disrupt Triple Crown

"I didn't know they were naming the horse after me," he said. " I've heard of dogs and cats but I've never heard of a horse."

Phoenix Thoroughbreds, a racing investment fund founded by Dubai-based businessman and racing enthusiast Amer Abdulaziz, is the majority owner.

The Long Shot

Unlike the football star, Gronkowski the racehorse is a long shot to win on Saturday. His odds are 12-1 according to SportsLine.

Justify is favored to win the 150th Belmont Stakes and take home the triple crown.

Gronkowski Meet Gronkowski

Despite all the attention and publicity, the super bowl champ has not yet met the racehorse.

Adding "I will be meeting him on Saturday for the first time. They say he trains hard and is lovable."

