Trump says Warriors or Cavaliers won't be invited to the White House after NBA finals

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors are not invited to the White House once the NBA finals conclude.

"I didn't invite LeBron James and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team, but we have other teams that are coming," Trump said before leaving for the G-7 summit in Canada.

But the two All-Star players already said this week their teams would not visit the White House after NBA's champion is crowned.

Visits to the White House by championship winning teams are a tradition dating back to the 1960s.

The snub from the Warriors' Curry and the Cavs' James came days after Trump canceled a White House visit from the NFL Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"My attitude [is], if they want to be here, the greatest place on Earth, I'll be here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them," Trump told reporters.