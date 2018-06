The economic effect of President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut and $300 billion bump in federal spending will wear off in two years and then "in 2020 Wile E. Coyote is going to go off the cliff," former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Thursday.

The stimulus is coming at "the very wrong moment," Bernanke said during a panel discussion at the American Enterprise Institute, as reported by Bloomberg. "The economy is already at full employment."