Doctors need patients to keep their appointments. Uber and Lyft want to help make that happen

Carolyn Marrow, 75, suffers from a pinched nerve in her back that affects her walking, and so at least once a month she visits her doctor several miles away from her senior living community in Redwood City, California.

Marrow uses her community's shuttle service when she can, but it often stops running before many of her doctor's appointments. When that happens, Marrow uses Lyft. Her assisted living community, Brookdale Redwood City, formed a partnership with the ride-hailing company in 2016.

Residents book a Lyft via a concierge in their community, and the rides are billed to residents' rooms at the end of the month. About 35 people use the service each month, Brookdale said.

"It's like going in a private car, and I don't have to worry about if I'm going to make my appointment," said Marrow, who spends $20 to $25 a month on the rides. Before the Lyft service existed, she told CNBC, she had considered skipping her appointments.

Lyft and rival Uber are carving out a niche in the nonemergency medical transportation market, attempting to address the need for adequate transportation to medical appointments. Both have dozens of partnerships like the one at Brookdale.

The companies charge about the same as a normal pickup for the service but there is an added convenience for those who may not be tech savvy enough or have access to a mobile app.