US stocks expected to drop at the open, as G-7 summit kicks off

The moves in pre-market trade come after U.S. markets finished Thursday's session on a mixed note. While the Dow Jones industrial average finished yesterday's trade in the black, other markets failed to secure gains by the close.

Trade continued to show signs of weakness on Friday, with Asia and European markets posting heavy losses during their respective sessions. Investors remain jittery on Friday as another G-7 Summit kicks off in Canada's Quebec today.

On Friday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at the meeting, along with other major leaders — including those who currently govern nations that Trump has inflicted tariffs upon. One aspect that's put investors on edge is a fresh tweet by Trump, who accused France and Canada of levying "massive tariffs" and establishing "non-monetary barriers."

This came after French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that while the U.S. incumbent may not mind being isolated, the other leaders could sign a six-country agreement if needs be.

Concerns surrounding trade and relations between the U.S. and other nations, including its allies, is likely to continue to weigh on sentiment, as little economic news is due out on the week's final day of trade.