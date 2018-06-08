    ×

    Verizon CTO Hans Vestberg to become company's new CEO, will take over Aug. 1

    Verizon will install Hans Vestberg as CEO beginning August 1, according to a company announcement Friday.

    Vestberg is the chief technology officer of Verizon and will succeed Lowell McAdam, who has served as CEO since August 1, 2011. McAdam will continue to serve as chairman of Verizon's board of directors beyond his retirement at the end of the year.

    "We are experiencing unprecedented changes in the way users interact in the digital world, and we are racing ahead to remain at the forefront of technology, connectivity and mobility," Vestberg said in a statement.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

