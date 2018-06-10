Comic books have been a staple of American pop culture for nearly 100 years, and superhero movies based on those characters now dominate the box office.

Comic book conventions are major events, and graphic novels can even win the Pulitzer Prize.

The origin story of comics, however, is much more complicated. In the 1950s, a moral panic swept across the country — one in which parents and children burned comic books by the bushel in public gatherings — and led to the near destruction of the comic book industry.

Laws were passed. Careers were ruined. And comics fell under a strict censorship regime that lasted for decades to come.