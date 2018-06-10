For fathers in search of a clean shave, Vaccariello told CNBC the Whiskey Shave set from Portland General Store will make a great gift for $30.

She said it's one of the store's best-selling products.

"It's made from sea minerals and it's got a woodsy, whiskey scent," the editor told "On the Money" recently.

If your Dad is handy and looking for a way to store his tools —and you're willing to spend $80—Vaccariello liked the Trusco toolbox.

"It's a Japanese toolbox and it's got this extra special enameled steel," she said, adding that the box comes with "a unique hinged lid and removable sections so you can organize it the way you want."

And if you're looking for a fun project to build together with the kids, Vacarriello said the YouTube channel "What Do We Do All Day" has some great offerings.