    Things to buy dad on Father's Day that cost under $100

    Father's Day is just around the corner — and if you're stumped on what to get dad, Parents Magazine Editor-in-Chief Liz Vaccariello recommended a range of inexpensive and useful gifts.

    If you're on a budget, Vaccariello suggested getting a matching pair of dad and kid socks from Pair of Thieves. Each set sells for $16 and comes with two pairs: One for Dads and one for kids.

    The company has several different patterns for Dads and kids, and the kid sizes range from 18 months to 12 years old. It's sure to help capture the perfect "#twinning" picture on social media.

    For fathers in search of a clean shave, Vaccariello told CNBC the Whiskey Shave set from Portland General Store will make a great gift for $30.

    She said it's one of the store's best-selling products.

    "It's made from sea minerals and it's got a woodsy, whiskey scent," the editor told "On the Money" recently.

    If your Dad is handy and looking for a way to store his tools —and you're willing to spend $80—Vaccariello liked the Trusco toolbox.

    "It's a Japanese toolbox and it's got this extra special enameled steel," she said, adding that the box comes with "a unique hinged lid and removable sections so you can organize it the way you want."

    And if you're looking for a fun project to build together with the kids, Vacarriello said the YouTube channel "What Do We Do All Day" has some great offerings.

    Source: Jeni's Ice Cream

    Finally, if Dad has a sweet tooth, he may want a taste or a whole pint of Jeni's ice cream.

    The Columbus, Ohio based ice cream company makes unusual flavors, like Brambleberry Crisp and Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks. The Top Sellers collection sells for $55 for 5 pints.

    Jeni's also touts socially responsible bonafides, Vacarriello noted.

    "They're a B corporation so they have to meet certain standards of sustainability, transparency, giving back to the community."

