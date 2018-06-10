Father's Day is just around the corner — and if you're stumped on what to get dad, Parents Magazine Editor-in-Chief Liz Vaccariello recommended a range of inexpensive and useful gifts.
If you're on a budget, Vaccariello suggested getting a matching pair of dad and kid socks from Pair of Thieves. Each set sells for $16 and comes with two pairs: One for Dads and one for kids.
The company has several different patterns for Dads and kids, and the kid sizes range from 18 months to 12 years old. It's sure to help capture the perfect "#twinning" picture on social media.