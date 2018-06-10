Flush with capital, Ant Financial invested $321 million in a Chinese bike-sharing venture called Hellobike. The company's valuation is now approaching $1.5 billion, according to China Money Network. Hellobike is famous for giving users with a good credit score a deposit-free option to rent and ride bikes on their network.

CMR Surgical raised $100 million in a series B round of funding to develop robotics for use in minimal access surgeries, including upper gastrointestinal, gynecological and other applications. The company is now putting its Versius systems through a range of validation studies in the U.S. and Europe. Investors included: Cambridge Innovation Capital, the venture arm of automation giant ABB, and Zhejiang Silk Road Fund in China.

Ritual, an app for ordering carry-out food and beverages, raised $70 million in a series C round of funding led by Georgian Partners and joined by its earlier backers: Greylock, Insight Venture Partners and Mistral Venture Partners.

The app arranges for users to pick up their own orders at a restaurant, or have their food or drinks delivered by peers heading to the same spot.