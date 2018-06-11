Turnaround executive Bozoma Saint John leaves Uber for Endeavor

Chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John, charged with helping repair Uber morale, has stepped down from the company about one year after joining Uber from Apple.

She will become chief marketing officer at Endeavor, the holding company that includes marketing companies, media companies and talent agencies, including WME and IMG, Recode originally reported.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed the move.

"I want to thank Boz for her contributions over the last year. Boz joined Uber at a time when the company was hurting—but her energy, optimism and creativity have been a key part of our ongoing turnaround. Endeavor is lucky to have her, and I'm excited to watch her work in her new role," Khosrowshahi said.

The move seems to have come as a surprise to Uber, given the fact Saint John is still being touted as a featured speaker at Cannes Lions on June 19 on behalf of her former employer.

When Saint John left Apple for Uber last June, she was charged with growing customer loyalty and repairing worker morale, amid a series of scandals under former CEO Travis Kalanick that rocked the company. She has since become a prominent face in the company.

Her hire was considered a strategic move in Uber's turnaround effort.