CNBC to deliver United States – North Korea Summit coverage with Special Four-Hour Edition of “Squawk Box” on Tue. June 12 Starting at 5AM ET

CNBC will cover the upcoming United States – North Korea summit with an extended edition of CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, June 12th, starting at 5:00am ET.

CNBC's "Squawk Box" hosts Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin will be on set at the Nasdaq, along with CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" host Brian Sullivan, who will join from CNBC's headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

"Squawk Box" guests will include:

Chief Executive Officer of the Atlantic Council, Frederick Kempe

Former Prime Minister of Australia, Kevin Rudd

Former Senate Majority Leader, George Mitchell

Senior fellow at the U.S.-Korea Institute, Joel Wit

Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus

Brookings Institution senior fellow, Michael O'Hanlon

CNBC Chief International Correspondent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera will report live from Singapore. Anchors and Correspondents from CNBC International will report from various locations in Asia. CNBC "Street Signs" co-anchor Martin Soong, CNBC Correspondent Amanda Drury and CNBC Asia Pacific Correspondent Chery Kang will report from various locations in Singapore. CNBC China Bureau Chief and Senior Correspondent Eunice Yoon will be live in Beijing and CNBC "Squawk Box" Asia co-host Akiko Fujita in Seoul.

CNBC's Kayla Tausche and Eamon Javers will report from Washington D.C.

CNBC.com will provide extensive coverage of the summit, including live streaming key moments, beginning on the evening of Monday, June 11th and coming to a close on Wednesday, June 13th. CNBC International reporters covering the summit for digital include digital APAC geopolitics reporter Nyshka Chandran and digital "China-outside-China" reporter Huileng Tan, who will both be on-site, as well as digital markets editor Cheang Ming, digital markets editor Weizhen Tan, digital financials reporter Yen Nee Lee, and Asia Pacific editor Everett Rosenfeld.

