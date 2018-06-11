CRISPR stocks tank after research shows edited cells might cause cancer

Shares of companies developing CRISPR-based therapies slid Monday after STAT News reported two new studies showed edited cells might cause cancer.

Gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 has been hailed as a breakthrough that could allow scientists to treat and possibly even cure genetic diseases. In two studies published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers found editing cells' genomes with the technique might increase the risk of cancer. Those edited cells are those ones that are intended to treat diseases.

The new research could pose a major setback to the treatment. STAT's report on the findings sent some biotech stocks tumbling Monday.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics tanked nearly 14 percent, shares of Editas Medicine dropped more than 8 percent, shares of Intellia Therapeutics fell nearly 9 percent, while shares of Sangamo Therapeutics shed nearly 5 percent.