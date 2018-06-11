Goldman Sachs predicts Brazil will get World Cup revenge against Germany

Four years is a long time in soccer, but players, fans and nations have long memories.

Brazil was last seen at a World Cup being well beaten by the Netherlands in the third-place playoff, which followed a humiliating 7-1 demolition from Germany in the semi-final.

However, one study by Goldman Sachs sees retribution in Russia for Brazil this time around, as the American multinational has tipped the South Americans to clinch their sixth trophy and to beat Germany in the final to do it.

Brazil's route to the final will also have more historic payback, according to the Goldman Sachs data published Monday, with a repeat of the 1998 World Cup final against France in the last four. The French famously won on that occasion 20 years ago, but the forecast this time is for Brazil to edge it, according to a system put together from Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.